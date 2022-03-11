NHL: Jack Eichel is greeted coldly by the Sabers and their supporters

Thursday, March 10, 2022. 9:46 pm

Buffalo Sabers fans had something to suit everyone when former #1 pick Jack Eichel returned to town, now with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fans who were in their hearts against their former captain were able to boo him profusely. Those who missed him were able to give him a standing ovation. In the end, Sabers fans were rewarded as they enjoyed a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.



“It’s the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard in Buffalo. It took them 7 years and their departure to start,” Eshel said sarcastically after the match.

Eshel did not participate in his only team. He was used at 17:31 and had two shots on target.

“It was difficult. I have spoken to players who find themselves in such a situation and it is not an easy game to play. I am not going to act like that,” Eshel said, visibly annoyed by the course of the evening. Let’s move on to something else. »

Although he had been preparing for this match for a long time, Eshel admitted that he underestimated the feelings he would be feeling during this evening.

“There were many people applauding me. Many booing me. They might be disappointed that I am no longer here. I don’t know…”

The Golden Knights have lost in their last two matches, and have scored only four goals in their last three matches.

“We have a hard time scoring goals. It’s a difficult sequence for us. We have to find a way to score in the last three games of this trip,” Eshel said when asked about his team’s offensive difficulties.

Buffalo stopped his slip in two games and won only the third time in nine games.

Cypress opened the scoring with Peyton Crips, who finished his fourth this season at the start.

This lead continued 1-0 until the third half, when the Golden Knights tied Ben Houghton’s net without assistance.

Victor Olofsson tied 1-1, broke the tie 16-16 in the third game.

Alex Tosh added a locking goal 36 seconds before the end of the match.

Krebs and Toch were acquired in exchange for Eshel on 4 November.



Craig Anderson blocked 30 shots to win his 300th game. Anderson became the 39th goalkeeper to win 300. The Illinois native became the sixth American goalkeeper to reach the milestone, one win behind former New York Rangers star Mike Richter.

Laurent Brossoit held 21 rounds for Vegas starting with Robin Lehner, who was sent home for further evaluation for a lower body injury. Vegas has lost two consecutive games 4-7-1 in its last 12 games.