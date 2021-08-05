Accused of showmanship | Comedian Louis CK soon returns to the stage

(Los Angeles) US comedian Louis C.K., whose showmanship accusations brought his career to a halt, announced Wednesday that he plans to return to the stage next week on an international tour.

The 53-year-old comedian admitted in 2017 to masturbating in front of several women after the New York Times revealed, in the midst of the #metoo movement that spawned the Weinstein case.

Louis CK had already attempted a comeback on stage in 2018 but suffered from criticism for jokes about shooting survivors and non-binary people.

“I can’t wait to see all your faces again when I tell some rude jokes,” the comedian said in an email to his fans on Wednesday.

The tour includes performances across the United States, Germany, Denmark, Romania and Ukraine.

Six-time winner of the Emmy Awards – American Television Awards – Louis C.K., Louis Szekely in Civil Status, is an adherent of black humor and self-irony.

In the wake of the verses The New York TimesSeveral companies that have projects with the actor have announced their termination.

Last year, he posted an infographic on his website, in which he made reference to the scandal. “I learned a lot,” he said. “I learned to eat alone in a restaurant while fingers are pointed at me from across the room.”