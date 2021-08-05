CF Montreal | A void judgment after a crazy second half

After leading 2-0, Montreal must settle for a draw with Atlanta United

Frederic Duchesneau

Journalism

The least we can say is that the fans have not been bored since their return to Saputo Stadium. After a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in mid-July, they had a very interesting second half on Wednesday night.

There were nearly 11,000 fans in the stands of Saputo Stadium. CF Montreal has not played in front of such a crowd for almost a year and a half. The transmitted energy found an echo on the ground.

Atlanta United FC has arrived in the capital having failed to win in its last 11 games (0-5-6) and without wins on the roads (0-4-5) this year. In addition, only two teams have scored fewer goals this year.

Photo by David Boyle, Press About 15,000 fans returned to Saputo Stadium.

However, unlike the confrontation against Miami last weekend, this duel should not be considered a game of trap, coach Wilfred Nancy said earlier this week. It’s like a home match that his club had to win. In particular, after three consecutive relapses.

The message seemed to have been heard, and his players entered the meeting with conviction. from 3NS Minute, the excitement led by Joaquin Torres, Djorji Mihajlovic and Victor Wanyama created an interesting opportunity. Strong start.

Then, moments later, the call was answered at the other end, as goalkeeper James Pantimes stood up to deny Atlanta the lead.

in the 13NS Minute Samuel Peet enters early to replace the injured Ahmed Hamdi.

Torres’ contribution

Photo by David Boyle, Press Joaquin Torres

Joaquín Torres once again brought a lot of dynamism to the fore. in 41NS Minute, he was once again the originator of a good – very high – shot from Wanyama, just outside the penalty area.

then at 53NS, was at the heart of the first goal of Montreal. Great building right in the middle, from Miller to Torres, then TUI. A 7NS The target is already for America.

The 5’5″ Argentine has now been involved in five of Montreal’s last eight goals (2 goals, 3 assists).

He could be credited with a half-assist in the next net. If such a thing is possible. His rise to power caused a corner kick from Mihajlovic – also highly implicated – who fell to Rudy Camacho’s ligaments. The French defender perfectly placed the ball in the alcove. 2-0 at 63NS minute. And indeed 6NS A goal obtained by Atalanta from a corner kick this season.

Looks like CF Montreal was in the car.

turn around

But two minutes later, a dangerous Joseph Martinez – whose warning came early in the second half – cemented a long rise from teammate Ezequiel Barco, suddenly becoming 2-1.

“The goal we stick to after our second goal hurts,” commented Wilfried Nancy, who did not hide his annoyance.

then at 76NS Minute, the sky fell on top of Montreal while Rudi Camacho got a red card for an action on Joseph Martinez in the penalty area.

Photo by David Boyle, Press CF Montreal players compete for Rudy Camacho’s red card.

Marcelino Moreno could not have missed such an opportunity with a penalty kick. 2-2. A 5NS His goal this year. and 6NS Given in the last quarter of an hour of play by the Montreal Club.

Wait, it’s not over! After a strong fanfare in front of James Bantames, Victor Wanyama and Joseph Martinez were expelled from the match. Having left the field side by side, the Montreal team found themselves nine against ten.

The technical director, Nancy, said that the red cards are on those who deserve them. However, he gave his players “a tip from the hat” to protect the remaining point.

Indeed, despite this drawback, it was his club that almost won this match. in 88NS A minute, after a long solo ride, Zachary Brault-Gillard – he entered two minutes early for Torres – put the ball… on the crossbar.

Ah yes, the end result at the end of all this? 2-2.

The wounded, Balou, Tabla, Clement Diop, Rommel Koyoto, and Lassi Lapalainen were not in uniform.

Amar Sejdić, who was traded by CF Montreal a month ago, was in the visitors’ starting line-up.

The last 12 matches of the FIFA World Cup ended in a draw or were decided with a goal (4-5-3). Their last match with a two-goal margin goes back to their 2-0 win over Miami on May 12.

Montreal (6-6-4) will play its next match on Sunday evening against DC United (6-7-3). Without Gay Citrona (5NS Yellow card), Rudy Camacho and Victor Wanyama …

Atmosphere

If there was energy on the field, there was also energy outside before the match. Because he wasn’t there two years ago, by necessity.

On July 17, there were 5,000 spectators. But this time, with a maximum of 15,000 spectators allowed, the outdoor car parks – in Viau, in particular – were more like what we are used to seeing and hearing before a football game.

crowds. The fans gathered in a circle and exchanged the ball loudly.

A certain return to normalcy. finally.