After I beat lymphoma, I became a writer.

A specialist in nuclear medicine at the American Hospital in Paris, with a university diploma in clinical cancer, underwent a splenectomy in 1988 followed by three months of heavy chemotherapy for high-grade non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Despite intense speculation, I am here today to testify: I am a “survivor”!

In 2001, I founded the first support groups in Paris and the Paris region as part of “CHOIX VITAL: Parole & Cancer”, an association under a 1901 law that provides support and information to cancer patients and their families. It’s important to fix that!

It is the French branch of Vital Options International, the largest association for cancer communication in the USA, and its president and founder is Mrs. Salma R. Shimil.

“How did you know how to recover?”

Meanwhile, in 2011, I started my career as a writer with the movie “Le cancer Mots à Maux” which recalled my journey as a cancer patient and how I was able to recover. This testimonial is accompanied by the most prominent stories of cancer patients, collected during our support groups.

Today, I am living in my retirement well … I am in my thirteenth published work, and my play taken from one of them, “The Heavenly Lady and the Sensitive Devil” (Humanity Prize 2015 awarded by the Rotary Club) is being shown until February 9, 2020 at Studio Hébertot 78bis, boulevard des Batignolles in Paris 75017.

I recall, among other things, my cancer. “

To read more testimonials or tell your story, visit la CmyNewMe Facebook page, Or CmyNewMe.com. A book that collects these rebirth stories is under publication.







