Josh Levo, Mark Giordano, Andrew Mangiapan and Medal Bennett scored for the Flames, who ended their four-game winning streak.

Godreux, who scored twice in nine matches before Saturday’s game, helped score Giordano’s goal. He was playing his 500th National Hockey League match.

After losing 3-2 to Gates on Friday, Flames coach Daryl Sutter said he hoped Gaudrow would do. He has more energy (on Saturday) than he has in his 499 game .

The Flames is 5-5 years old since Sutter took the helm on March 8th.

Jets defenseman scored his first goal in the National Hockey League. Mason Appleton also scored for Jets (21-12-2), who is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and first place in the NHL North League.

David Rittich blocked 22 pucks in his second start in Flames’ last 12 matches.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 from 33 shots aimed at him for Winnipeg.

The two teams will meet again on Monday night in Calgary.

First target of Samuel Maureen

In another game on Saturday, Samuel Morin scored his first goal in the National Hockey League and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-1.

Selected 11th in the 2013 draft, Maureen broke the deadlock with a 4:27 point shot to play in the third half.

Maureen missed a point in 14 matches in the NHL. The pilots took him from a defender to a striker before returning him to the Blue Line.

The great Quebec defender may have scored the most important goal of the season for the Flyers, who have lost 9-0 8-3 to Rangers in the past 10 days.

Nolan Patrick also hit the Flyers’ tag, who rose to fifth place ahead of Rangers in the Eastern Division. Brian Elliott stopped 24 rounds.

Mike Zipanegade scored the only goal for his team and continued to terrorize the pilots. The Swede scored two matches with three goals and three assists in Rangers’ disguised victories over the Philadelphia Troupe. Igor Chesterkin made 35 saves.