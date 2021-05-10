Alexis Lavrinier made a “heartbreaking decision”

Posted today at 14:24

Updated today at 2:24 pm.

At the end of the passionate junior season, Alexis Lafrenière opted for some respite.

The first pick in the draft National Hockey League 2020 rejected Hockey Canada’s offer to compete in the World Championships in Latvia.

“It was a heartbreaking decision, but it has matured well,” said Emily Castongway, agent of Lavriniere of Momentum Hockey. Alexis spoke with his family and together they decided it was better to take a break from a very busy and demanding season. “

The Saint-Eustache native scored 12 goals and amassed 21 points in his first season in the NHL. Lavrinier also ended his season in a big way by scoring in his last game of the year. In order to fully prepare for the training camp with the New York Rangers, Lavriniere also chose not to join Junior Canada’s squad last December. In both cases, decisions were made in coordination with Blue Shirt staff.

“Without going into details, there are several factors motivating his choice. He has turned the epidemic, the very intense schedule, the fact that Alexis has not seen his family since the beginning of November have all turned the scales. Alexis is looking forward to the opportunity to represent Canada again. He always liked to wear this jacket.

Player of the day elected in the country for two years in a row, former striker Rimouski Oceanic plans to return to the country soon to resume an intense training program for his second season at the Pitman circuit.