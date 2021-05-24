World Championship | Canada’s third loss in a row

(Riga) Canada suffered a third loss in three matches at the World Ice Hockey Championship, losing 3-1 to Germany on Monday night in Riga, Latvia.

The Canadian Press

Matthias Plachta led Germany’s attack (3-0-0) with one goal and one pass. His net came 28 seconds after Stefan Loebel’s goal gave Germany a 2–0 lead midway through the first half.

Nick Ball halved the Germans’ lead less than two minutes ago in the first twenty. Nevertheless, Korbinian Holzer confirmed the victory by scoring in the empty net at 17:59 in the third half.

“It’s tough. Three consecutive losses to Canada, we don’t expect that. We fought and got more chances to score than other teams and we have to make sure we are ready to come back.”

Photo Gents Evoscan, Agence France-Presse Matthias Niederberger was named player of the match for the German team.

Canada lost despite 40 shots directed at Matthias Niederberger, including 19 in the second half. At the other end, Adin Hill has administered 22 tablets.

Thanks to their victory, Germany remained top of Group B with nine points, two points behind Latvia, who beat Italy 3-0 in the other scheduled match in Group Two.

Canada and Italy are the only two teams not to score any points in Group Two standings.

Canada will play its next match against Norway (1-1-0) on Wednesday.

Galant realizes the task his players will have to complete for the remainder of the preliminary round, but he remains confident.

“We have four matches left and obviously we have to win. We have to raise our record to 4-3 and see what happens next, but we have to play one game at a time. As I said before, we can do that. We played well.” So far, but the result has not been in our favor. We must not bow our heads. You have to keep your head up and prepare for the next confrontation. ”

In Group A, Slovakia secured their third victory in many matches with their 3-1 victory over Russia in the afternoon. Slovakia and Switzerland dominate the standings with nine points, three ahead of Russia and Switzerland, which have a game in hand.

The Czech Republic also clinched a 3-2 extra-time victory from Belarus with a goal from Dominic Kubalik.

Philip Zadina also found the rear nets for the Czech Republic.