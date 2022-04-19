Amara will actually step down on May 19, 2022

The first federal office since the resignation of Al-Amarah Sharaf Al-Din, was yesterday at the FAF headquarters in Dili Ibrahim, and decisions were taken in light of the upcoming elections.

After a shift last week when we learned that the Sharaf El-Din Building was giving up its resignation after announcing it in a press conference, the Federal Office, which was held without commenting Mawlid Issawi and Ammar Bahloul, decided to hold the next Ordinary General Assembly meeting in one month, that is, May 19, 2022.

As a reminder, Al-Amara initially announced his resignation immediately, leaving the de facto presidency of the FAF to First Vice President Mohamed Maoush.

The BF press release published today specifies that the AGO Act will be, among other things, on the agenda to ratify the President’s resignation as well as hold an Extraordinary General Assembly (AGEX) with one point on its agenda relating to the election of the new management of the FAF.

In advance, the last BF must meet on April 28 to adopt the ethical and financial budgets as well as the new laws of the FAF, which AGEX must be scheduled for adoption.

If all goes well, a new president should be elected before June and the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

DZfoot