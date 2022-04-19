Outlander Season 6 release date on Netflix in multiple regions around the world

When will Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ be released on Netflix?

stranger from home It’s set to return for its sixth season on Starz and will hit Netflix in select regions weekly starting in March 2022, with other regions expected to wait until 2023 or a worst-case scenario, 2024!

From Sony Pictures Television distribution, Outlander is set to return for its sixth season, commissioned by Starz. Season 6 will be a little shorter compared to the previous season, which had only 6 episodes.

The fantasy series appears frequently in the top 10 Netflix series worldwide, with most Netflix regions broadcasting the series, but in different titles.

The sixth season of stranger from home He sees Claire and Jamie’s struggle continuing to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Netflix original release schedule for Outlander Season 6

In some Netflix regions, the show is offered as a Netflix Original, which means it is exclusively distributed by Netflix. In these regions, you can expect new episodes to arrive 24 hours after they air in the US starting March 7, 2022. For these regions, they’ve aired the show exclusively since Season 2.

One of the confirmed or expected regions to receive the weekly episodes of the sixth season of Outlander, let’s quote:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

Hong Kong

Poland (not the original Netflix brand)

South Korea*

Singapore *

Countries marked with an asterisk do not show a weekly episode notification despite it being a Netflix original.

When will Outlander be on Netflix Canada, Australia, and other regions?

Most other major Netflix regions will receive stranger from home , but not rated as a Netflix original. In most of these cases, the local distributor streams the show and then comes to Netflix at a later time.

Regions that do not receive weekly episodes of the show include:

Holland

Australia

Argentina

Brazil

South Africa

Mexico

Sweden

In these regions, new seasons usually arrive exactly one year after the series’ premiere. Season 5, for example, arrived on Netflix Australia on February 17, 2021. The series began airing new episodes on February 16, 2020.

If that’s the case for Season 6, you can Expect it to decline in the other regions mentioned above around March 6, 2023.

In Canada, Season 5 was added about 11 months ago, so you can expect it to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.

Some of these regions will get the new season much later than the list above, so stay tuned to Netflix’s latest section for more information.

When will Season 6 of Outlander be released on Netflix in the US?

Israel and the US have yet to receive Outlander Season 5. In that case, we don’t expect Netflix in the US to get Season 5 until at least May 2022 based on previous release schedules.

As noted in the previous tables. Netflix US is getting new seasons of Outlander exactly two years after it ended broadcasting in the US. This means we probably won’t see Season 6 stranger from home On Netflix in the US before April-May 2024 at the earliest.

Why isn’t Outlander showing on Netflix UK?

Notable areas that do not broadcast stranger from home In any capacity is Netflix UK.

In fact, initially, the broadcast rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video, where the show continues to be broadcast at the time of publication.