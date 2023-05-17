Bank of Montreal (BMO) offers a wide range of credit cards to suit different lifestyles and needs, from cashback and rewards cards to travel and low-interest options. If you’re considering getting a BMO credit card, this guide will walk you through the process step-by-step.

BMO Credit Cards

BMO’s diverse credit card options cater to various needs. Some of the popular choices include:

BMO CashBack Mastercard: Ideal for individuals who prefer a straightforward cashback structure, this card offers a percentage back on all purchases.

BMO Rewards Mastercard: This card allows you to earn BMO Rewards points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for travel, merchandise, gift cards, or investment dollars.

BMO Air Miles Mastercard: If you're an Air Miles collector, this card allows you to earn miles on every purchase.

BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard: If you carry a balance, this low-interest card can help minimize interest charges.

Before applying, consider your spending habits, lifestyle, and credit needs to select the card that’s best for you.

How to Apply for BMO Credit Card

Applying for a BMO Credit Card Online

The simplest way to apply for a BMO credit card is online. Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit the BMO Credit Card Page

Go to the BMO website and navigate to the credit cards page. Here, you’ll find a list of available credit cards. Browse through the cards to find one that suits your needs.

Step 2: Read the Card Details

Once you’ve selected a card, click on the card name or image for more details. You’ll find information about the card’s benefits, interest rates, fees, and rewards structure. Make sure to read this information carefully to understand what the card offers and any associated costs.

Step 3: Click “Apply Now”

If you decide to proceed with the application, click on the “Apply Now” button. This will take you to the application form.

Step 4: Fill Out the Application Form

The application form requires you to provide personal information, including your name, date of birth, Social Insurance Number (optional), email address, and phone number. You’ll also need to provide financial information, such as your employment status, annual income, and monthly housing costs. Be sure to fill out all fields accurately.

Step 5: Review and Submit Your Application

Before submitting your application, review all the information to ensure it’s accurate. Once you’ve reviewed your application, click “Submit.” You’ll receive an immediate online response indicating whether your application is approved, declined, or under review.

Applying for a BMO Credit Card In-Person

If you prefer to apply in-person, you can visit a BMO branch. Here’s how:

Step 1: Locate a BMO Branch

Use the “Branch Locator” tool on the BMO website to find a branch near you.

Step 2: Prepare Necessary Documents

Before visiting the branch, prepare the necessary documents. You’ll need a valid government-issued photo ID, proof of income, and proof of address.

Step 3: Visit the Branch and Complete the Application

At the branch, a BMO representative will guide you through the application process. They can also help answer any questions you may have about different credit cards and their benefits.

Things to Remember

Before applying for a BMO credit card, keep the following in mind: