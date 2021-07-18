Bolsonaro could leave hospital on Sunday

The doctor treating him said, on Saturday, that the health condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been hospitalized since Wednesday in Sao Paulo due to an intestinal obstruction, is improving and may be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

“The expectation is that he will be out tomorrow (Sunday),” Dr. Antonio Macedo, the surgeon at the head of the team of doctors who treated the Brazilian president at the Villa Nova Star private hospital, told reporters. Sao Paulo.

“Today (Saturday) he was on a cream-based diet without fermentation. If he absorbs it well, the medical team can make a decision on his discharge in the coming days,” said the health report of Mr. Bolsonaro, 66.

“I’m fine, thank God,” Jair Bolsonaro said in a video conference, adding that he was eager to “get back to work.”

Since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018, while campaigning for the presidential election, Mr. Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries, including five on his digestive system.

He was urgently admitted from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia due to severe abdominal pain and a bout of hiccups that lasted for more than ten days.

The far-right leader was then placed in an intensive care unit and “intubated as a precaution,” one of his sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, noted on the radio.

Once the bowel obstruction was diagnosed, the Brazilian president was taken to the Villa Nova Star private hospital in São Paulo.

Cette nouvelle hospitalisation intervient dans un contexte de crise politique et d’érosion de la popularité du président brésilien, face à des allégations de corruption dans les contrats négociés par son gouvernement pour faire face à la pandémie, qui mor qui a dé in the country.