Four men arrested in London on suspicion of insults and anti-Semitic threats

London | On Sunday evening, police said they had arrested four men suspected of making insults and anti-Semitic threats from a London car, and condemned the incident, which was filmed and published on social media.

The video of the incident sparked angry reactions, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced “shameful racism” that “has no place” in British society. Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer described the actions as “extremely disgusting”.

Pictures posted on social media show a convoy of cars covered in Palestinian flags passes by Sunday afternoon on Finchley Road, the north London neighborhood where a Jewish community lives. A passenger in one of the vehicles uttered insults and anti-Semitic threats using a loudspeaker.

The incident took place a day after a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London that gathered thousands of citizens amid clashes between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

London police said on Sunday evening that the police had identified a car and arrested four men on suspicion of committing public order violations under the aggravating conditions of racism.

Superintendent Joe Edwards, in charge of police operations, said in a newspaper, “This behavior was very traumatic and will not be tolerated. I understand that this may have caused great anxiety within the community and we have organized additional patrols” in the affected neighborhoods. Release.

On Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed on Sky News that there will be a reinforced police presence near synagogues, schools and neighborhoods where a large Jewish community lives, to reassure residents.

He stressed “the impact of this criminal behavior that spreads fear among Jews in London and all over the country,” Sadiq Khan called for “not to transfer disputes (that arise) to 3000 km in the capital.”