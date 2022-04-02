Arcade games and games with gold

Sony has unveiled the changes to its PS Plus subscription service. On the Xbox side, we seem satisfied with the current model, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be changing it any time soon, even if rumors spark the emergence of a “family pack” for Game Pass. It would, like what is done for music streaming apps, have pricing that bundles multiple accounts together on the same subscription, allowing you to play a game in the cloud even if your little brother has already launched Game Pass on the console (or vice versa…). In the meantime, let’s take a look at what’s really out there, primarily the free games for the gold subscription.

Games with gold

Like every month, and despite the relative interest in Game Pass, Xbox continues to hand out 4 titles every month as part of Games with Gold. For April 2022, you will be able to recover:

Another scene (from 1 Verse April 30)

(from 1 April 30) Tinge (From April 16 to May 15)

(From April 16 to May 15) Kaluki X . outpost (from 1 Verse April 15)

(from 1 April 15) MX vs. ATV Alive (April 16-30)

Therefore, there are no headlines, even the old ones, although Hue has a fairly good reputation. Our curiosity will turn to another scene, while waiting for the stray, because we are in the company of a ginger cat!

game arcade

While the month of April has already begun, we still have very little information about the games that will be added to this month’s Game Pass catalog. Only three titles were announced:

MLB Show 22 (Keyboards) – April 5

(Keyboards) – April 5 Chinese Detective Agency (Consoles, PC) – April 7

(Consoles, PC) – April 7 Hello Neighbor 2 (Beta) – April 7

We hope to have a larger list to share with you very soon! In the meantime, take a look at Weird West, a game signed by Arkane alumni that just hit Microsoft’s service.