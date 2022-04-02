ATP: Daniil Medvedev should miss ‘a month or two’ due to hernia

Saturday, April 2, 2022. 08:53

The Russian announced on Saturday that world number two Daniil Medvedev will miss the ATP circuit “probably 1-2 months” to treat an injury, and his participation at Roland Garros (May 22-June 5) now appears uncertain.

“I’ve been playing for a few months with a slight hernia. With my team, we decided to solve this problem with a little intervention. I’ll probably be out for a month or two and working hard to get back on the court quickly,” Medvedev tweeted.

Hello all. In recent months I have been playing with a small hernia. I decided with my team to do a small procedure to fix the problem. I will probably be off the field in 1-2 months and will be working hard to get back on the field soon. Thanks for all the support. —Daniel Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) April 2, 2022

The world number one for three weeks in early March, before giving up his place to Novak Djokovic at 21, the 26-year-old Russian struggled for confirmation.

A favorite of the Miami Masters 1000, the finalist at the last Australian Open, was knocked out on Thursday by the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, the defending champion, and lost 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

During this match, he appeared to be physically cramped, taking a long break in the locker room between the two sets and seeking the intervention of a physiotherapist after he was forced several times to lean his racket, hunched in the back, to recover after the exchanges.

“Throughout the match I wasn’t at my best,” he told a news conference. “After the tough points, I had a hard time catching my breath. I wasn’t recovering fast enough. Maybe it was the heat, but I felt dizzy and there was a match where I couldn’t serve.”

This defeat deprived him of the chance to regain the throne, ranked No. 1 in the world, from Djokovic. Only his inclusion in the last four would have allowed him to kick the Serbs out again.

Prior to this, Medvedev had lost in the semi-finals in Acapulco to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, whom he had previously defeated in Melbourne, after being shocked by a surprise elimination in the third round of the Indian Masters 1000. Wales against Gael Monfils.

The Russian won his first major at the US Open last September, preventing Djokovic from making the grand slam calendar and capping for the 21st time in a major, a record Nadal has achieved since at the Australian Open.