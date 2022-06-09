Windows 11, a new version of Notepad is coming, what’s new?

Microsoft has released a new version of Notepad. This update comes through the Windows Insider Program. It targets computers running Windows 11 that are registered on the DEV channel. We have one of the improvements.

If you are part of the Windows Insider Program and your PC has Windows 11 Preview, you can test a new version of Notepad. One notable feature is the native support for the ARM64 environment. Microsoft explains that the app is supposed to be faster and more responsive.

We have improved the Notepad experience on ARM64 devices available on all channels. You will see an increase in performance and a better response when using the app.

Windows 11 and notepad.

In parallel, several improvements have been announced to increase its performance on all devices. The team highlights better access potential. The software is supposed to have more impact on most screen readers. Redmond adds about it

In addition to improved performance on ARM64 devices, you’ll notice additional performance improvements, especially when scrolling through very large files or replacing large amounts of text, on all devices. Improved support for screen readers, text scaling, access keys, and other assistive technologies is available from version 11.2204 and above across all channels, with additional improvements in version 11.2205 and above available in the Dev Channel.

We also indicated that these new features are not available to the general public. They just land through the Insister program. We don’t have a timetable yet. Note, however, that this is an update for Notepad and not Windows 11. As a result, it can be deployed widely once the tests are complete.