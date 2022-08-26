Arizona wolf sneered again

By striking an affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL team, on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes raised the eyebrows of more observers about their presence in a arena of about 5,000 seats.

In fact, Yotes will play within a much smaller infrastructure than its Georgia affiliate. The gladiators were formerly associated with the Ottawa Senators membership, and play at Duluth’s Gas South Arena, a building that can seat approximately 13,000 people. Meanwhile, the Arizona club moved out of Gila River Arena in Glendale to settle for at least the next three seasons at the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The building also called Mullett Arena this week will only be able to accommodate a few thousand people for National League meetings.

The Arizona Coyotes have announced their new ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, who will play in the 13,000-seat arena. You will play Coyote in a 5000 seat arena – The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) August 25 2022

The Gladiators were affiliated with the ECHL for the Coyotes from 2011 to 2015. For their part, the Tucson Roadrunners—the organization’s farm club in the Major League—play at a venue with fewer than 9,000 seats for hockey games.