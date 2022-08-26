RTL Today – Weekly update: Five new cases of monkeypox in Luxembourg

The Ministry of Health reports that it has recorded five new cases of monkeypox in Luxembourg since last week.

Fifty cases of monkeypox have now been recorded in Luxembourg (as of August 24), five more than last week, the Ministry of Health reports.

To date, all patients are men with an average age of 37 years. Two patients had to go to the hospital for a short time, but have since left the hospital.

Since August 16, people belonging to an at-risk group can be vaccinated against monkeypox in the National Service for Infectious Diseases. As of August 24, 284 people have already been vaccinated, and 1,029 have registered for the first or second vaccination. You can make an appointment for this at 3129-4411.

Luxembourg has received a new delivery of 200 doses of the vaccine from the Netherlands to meet the growing demand. With 1,600 doses now available to the Grand Duchy, around 800 people can still be vaccinated.

As of August 16, 2022, in 43 countries and territories in the European region, a total of 19,429 cases of monkeypox have been reported to health authorities, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which is an increase of 1,532 cases since last week.