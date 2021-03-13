Galchenyuk spoilsport plays against the missile

Alex Galchniuk scored a goal and assist to help Marlise defeat Laval Rocket 4-3 on Friday night in Toronto.

It was the second goal in the Toronto costume of the former Montreal Canadiens. He also contributed to the success of Alexander Barabanov. The latter ended the match with three points.

With the two teams tied 1-1 after one period, the Marlis dominated the second half by scoring three goals. In addition to Galchenyuk and Barabanov, Joy Anderson shook the ropes. Jesse Yellowonen managed to bridge the gap.

The missile tried to return, in the final third, and gave themselves some hope, when Josh Brock defeated Joseph Wall, to no avail. The home team goalkeeper finished the match with 31 balls.

In front of the missile cage, the Cayden Primo fired 27 of the 31 rounds that were aimed at it.

Joseph Blandesi gave Rocket a lead in the first half before Nick Petan equalized in the match.

It was the first duel of the season between the two rival teams. They will meet again on Sunday at the Bell Center ice rink.