Family Living in Festival City: The Best Neighborhoods in Edmonton

Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, is a city that combines the best of urban living with easy access to nature. Known as Canada’s “Festival City,” Edmonton offers a wealth of cultural events, educational opportunities, and recreational activities, making it an ideal place to raise a family. This article will guide you through the best neighborhoods to live in Edmonton for families, highlighting the unique features of each area.

Best Places to live in Edmonton for families

1. Glenora

Located west of downtown, Glenora is one of Edmonton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It boasts beautiful character homes, tree-lined streets, and excellent schools, making it an ideal place for families. Glenora is home to the renowned Royal Alberta Museum and is adjacent to the North Saskatchewan River Valley, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration.

2. Riverbend

Riverbend is a collection of neighborhoods located in the southwest part of Edmonton. Known for its strong community spirit, Riverbend offers excellent schools, abundant green spaces, and a variety of housing options. The neighborhood’s location near the North Saskatchewan River and Whitemud Creek Ravine provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities, making it a favorite among families.

3. Strathcona

Strathcona is a vibrant and historic neighborhood located just south of downtown. Known for its lively arts scene, Strathcona is home to the famous Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market and the renowned Fringe Theatre Festival. The neighborhood offers a mix of housing styles, from historic houses to modern condos. Its excellent schools and family-friendly amenities make it a popular choice for families.

4. Summerside

Summerside, located in the southeast of Edmonton, is a unique neighborhood with a private lake and beach club for residents. The community offers a range of housing options, including single-family homes, townhouses, and condos. Summerside’s strong community spirit, recreational amenities, and excellent schools make it an attractive neighborhood for families.

5. Windermere

Windermere is a newer neighborhood located in the southwest of Edmonton. Known for its luxury homes and beautiful landscaping, Windermere also offers access to quality schools and shopping centers. The neighborhood is near the North Saskatchewan River, providing families with opportunities for hiking, biking, and picnicking.

6. Westmount

Just west of downtown, Westmount is a historic neighborhood known for its beautiful early 20th century homes. The area offers a variety of housing options, from character homes to newer infill properties. Westmount is within walking distance of the amenities of 124th Street and close to excellent schools, making it a popular choice for families.

7. Terwillegar Towne

Terwillegar Towne is a newer neighborhood in southwest Edmonton. Designed with a small-town feel, the community features a variety of housing types, excellent schools, and a town square with shops and services. Terwillegar Towne’s strong community spirit and family-friendly amenities make it a favorite among families.

8. Twin Brooks

Twin Brooks is a quiet residential neighborhood in the southern part of Edmonton. Surrounded by nature, including the Blackmud Creek Ravine and Whitemud Creek Ravine, Twin Brooks offers single-family homes and a small selection of duplexes. Its beautiful natural surroundings, excellent schools, and peaceful atmosphere make it an attractive neighborhood for families.

Conclusion

Edmonton is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and appeal. The best neighborhood for your family will depend on your priorities, whether they are schools, access to nature, community spirit, or proximity to amenities. With its thriving cultural scene, excellent education system, and abundance of outdoor activities, Edmonton offers a high quality of life for families.