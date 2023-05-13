Jasper, located in Canada’s Alberta province, is a gem in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. This picturesque town, surrounded by vast wilderness and awe-inspiring landscapes, offers a plethora of activities for both locals and tourists. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast, a nature lover, or a history buff, there are countless unique things to do in Jasper. Here are some ideas to inspire your next weekend getaway.

Unique Things To Do In Jasper This Weekend

Get Close to Wildlife

Wildlife Discovery Tour: Jasper is home to an impressive array of wildlife. Start your weekend by embarking on a Wildlife Discovery Tour. Professional guides will take you on a journey to spot elk, bears, moose, mountain goats, and more in their natural habitats. Remember to bring your camera for these rare and exciting sightings!

Visit the Bear’s Paw Bakery: After an early morning wildlife tour, head to the Bear’s Paw Bakery for some delicious pastries and coffee. This local favorite is known for its unique bear-themed delicacies and cozy atmosphere.

Immerse Yourself in Nature

Hike the Valley of the Five Lakes: The Valley of the Five Lakes is a must-see spot in Jasper. The moderately challenging trail will lead you to five stunningly beautiful lakes, each with distinct colors ranging from emerald green to turquoise blue. The serene atmosphere and the captivating views make this a truly special experience.

Maligne Lake Cruise: Take a scenic cruise on the Maligne Lake, the second-largest glacier-fed lake in the world. The cruise takes you to Spirit Island, a small islet that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. This unique island is one of the most photographed locations in the Rockies, and visiting it is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Engage in Adventure Activities

Mountain Biking: Jasper offers some fantastic trails for mountain biking. Whether you’re an expert or a beginner, there are trails to suit all skill levels. You can rent a bike from several shops in town and spend your day exploring the rugged terrains of Jasper.

White Water Rafting: If you are a thrill-seeker, white water rafting on the Athabasca River is a must-try. This exhilarating experience will have you navigating through exciting rapids surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

Delve into History and Culture

Jasper Yellowhead Museum and Archives: Start your second day by visiting the Jasper Yellowhead Museum and Archives. This museum showcases the rich history and culture of Jasper and the Yellowhead Corridor. It’s a great place to learn about the indigenous peoples, the fur trade, railway, and the early exploration of the park.

Shop at the Jasper Artists Guild: After the museum, visit the Jasper Artists Guild. This local art gallery showcases works from artists across the region. It’s an excellent opportunity to admire some beautiful art and maybe even pick up a unique souvenir.

Explore the Night Sky

Star Gazing at Jasper Dark Sky Preserve: End your weekend with a serene and beautiful experience. Jasper National Park is a designated Dark Sky Preserve, making it one of the best places in the world for stargazing. The clear and light pollution-free sky allows for stunning views of stars, planets, and the Milky Way. You can also join a guided astronomy program for a more informative experience.

Conclusion

A weekend in Jasper promises a blend of adventure, relaxation, and a deep connection with nature and history. Whether it’s the thrill of spotting wildlife, the tranquility of hiking through stunning landscapes, the adrenaline rush of white water rafting, or the calmness of stargazing, Jasper offers an array of unique experiences that leave visitors with fun.