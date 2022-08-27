Naren Ann the Korean tops the Canadian Open

He turned at 65, 6 under par, to take the two-stroke lead.

This gap was protected by suspension of activities as darkness fell.

I admit I don’t have experience to gain in the US, but I do have experience in Korea, so it’s not a foreign feel.

Ann played the most golf in the K League, up until this season. She believes her experience will serve her well.

She said I don’t think there is much difference between Canada and the United States and Korea. You just have to adapt to different environments.

Her compatriot Hae Jin Choi (63) shared the second place with American Nelly Korda (64) and South African Paula Rito (69), who topped at the end of the first round.

Golfers were halted for two hours by lightning and torrential rain in the vicinity of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Friday morning. Departure times have been postponed. Many golfers will have to complete Round Two early on Saturday morning.

I thought the rain was back. I’m glad that wasn’t the case.

Canadian Maddy Sirek (68) completed her tour before dark. She avoided ghosting for the second day in a row and found herself in thirteenth place (-7). Szeryk was better than the four Canadians for ax avoidance.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that before,” Szeryk said of his first two runs without blunder. Hit the ball well, find the greens, and never get in trouble.

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, not far from Hunt and Golf Club, returned a card of 68 (-5), putting her in 32nd. The trumpet announcing the game’s suspension had just sounded when she tried a birdie. The ball found the bottom of the hole at the same time.

I hit the ball and jumped out of the noise, so it was good to see the ball go in,” Henderson said. My brother-in-law started calling me Michael Jordan!

Lauren Zaretsky (71), an amateur athlete, and Alina Sharp (72) also passed the cut. They were tied for 57th, at -3, when the day ended.

Rebecca Lee Bentham of Toronto went through 15 holes when he heard the trumpet. She was at -4. Saturday morning, you’ll try to stay two points away from the axe.

Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Laurie Kane played her 30th and final round of golf at the Canadian Open. It won’t play this weekend.