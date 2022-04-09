Blue Jays are stunning in their emotional Toronto editorial

The crowd of 45,022 spectators, after very emotional pre-match festivities, were disappointed by Jays right from the start. Bowler Jose Perios got off to such a false start that he was sent to the bathrooms before the break. He gave up four points to Rangers, who had a seven-point lead over the Blue Jays next.

But, faithful to the reputation they had earned last year, Queen City representatives did not give up.

Fired with a single hit from Danny Janssen in the third inning, the Blue Jays quietly closed the gap. Tuscar Hernandez greeted the assembled crowd at the downtown Toronto stadium with a thunderous Homer from three games in the fifth inning to complete the comeback.

Hernandez returned to attack in the seventh inning, slipping onto the home plate thanks to a brace from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The official first ruled that he was disqualified, then overturned his decision to replay the video. When the relevant official announced to the public The player is safe One would have thought that the roof of Rogers Center would have jumped so much that it swept away. She was elated.

No player on this team will ever forget what happened today Hernandez said after the match. It feels so good to be back!

The Toronto team hasn’t had a chance to start their campaign in front of their supporters in Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic. Players haven’t experienced a full house since then either. Capacity at the Rogers Center was limited when they returned home in July and remained so until the end of their season.

To celebrate their homecoming, we can say that the Blue Jays hit the target. Moreover, they not only won, but wrote several pages of history along the way. With the win, the Jays netted their first home opener in Canada since 2011. Their seven-point comeback is also among the three biggest ever in Major League Baseball history.The opening match.

As a result, manager Charlie Montoyo was overjoyed at his post-match press conference. The latter also specified that it was the craziest opening match he had ever seen. With a lot of people? certainly.

The main interested party explained that at no point during the match did he lose hope in his men.

I knew that if we could stop them, our attack would give us a chance as always. All it took was what Danny Jansen did. This small (safe) blow allowed the men to calm down. Then you know the rest He said. The experience was great.

Montoyo said that His whole team was nervous at first. Obviously this was to be expected with many people (in the stands). We wanted to give them a good show and then calm down and get back to the game!

It is also why he did not make any case after the match regarding the disappointing exit of Jose Berrios. The latter retired only one of the seven hitters he faced, losing four hits and two.

The Blue Jays meet Rangers on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm and 1pm respectively. Kevin Gausman and Hyun-Jin Ryu will be the starting shooters for those games.

Stunning entrance

The Blue Jays started their season at Rogers Center for the first time since 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press/Nathan Dennett

The Blue Jays has invested a lot of money during the off-season to renovate certain facilities at the Rogers Center. A new giant screen and modern lighting system were part of these improvements and were put to good use on Friday during the great pre-match festivities.

The old Blue Jays stadium lighting system was only lit white and the lights could not be quickly turned on and off, which had a huge impact on the quality of the show.

On Friday, the fan experience was a lot more immersive than in the past thanks to the gorgeous color scheme. The giant screen, which is also connected to other screens surrounding the stadium, is also better used to revitalize the atmosphere.

Additionally, prior to the match, the Blue Jays presented Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Marcos Simin, now a Rangers player, with their silver baton that they won last year. Guerrero also received the Hank-Aaron Trophy from the famous player’s widow.

Several Canadian medal winners from the Olympic and Paralympic Games were also honored in Beijing prior to the start of hostilities. Those in attendance included Isabelle Weidmann, Laurent Dubriel, Michael Kingsbury, and Mary Philip Boleyn.