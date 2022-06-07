Billboard Hot 100 | Kate Bush reaches a new level with Stranger Things

Kate Bush gets it first Top 10 in the United States thanks Weird things.

Released in 1985, the widget Go Up That Hill (Deal With God) Shows today at 8 o’clocke It ranked #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. By the mid-1980s, the song performed no better than 30e position before the start of his descent.

Released May 27 on Netflix, the new seven episodes of Weird things Giving an important place to the piece of the British artist, which we hear in several scenes depicting the character of Max Mayfield, defended by Sadie Sink.

Go Up That Hill (Deal With God) Don’t just witness a renaissance in Joe Biden’s kingdom. Over the past few days, the song has carved out a place for itself within Top 10 Apple Music in 34 countries. In Canada, it is currently ranked second. Kate Bush recently said that she loves the Duffer Brothers science fiction series.

Go Up That Hill (Deal With God) Featured on the album dogs of love Written by Kate Bush, also launched in 1985. Piece also appears on Stranger Things: A soundtrack from the Netflix series, season 4which is a recently released compilation.