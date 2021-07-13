Boarding schools: 160 new unidentified tombs have been found in BC.

In a newsletter sent to the community on July 8, The First Nation said it was deeply saddened by this reminder of the children who never returned to their families.

We know we have many brothers and sisters from our neighboring communities who have been sent to Kuper Island Residential School. , write representatives of Penelakut First Nation. It is impossible to recover from genocide and human rights abuses. Healing is an ongoing process, sometimes it goes well, sometimes we lose other people because the burden is too much.

Once again we face the shocks caused by these genocidal acts , adding representatives of Penelakut First Nation. Each time, it allows us to heal a little.

Courage is not the absence of fear, but action in spite of fear. Quote from:Joan Brown, President of Penelakut First Nation

Presentation of the former boarding school on Cooper Island by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Photo: Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)

Loyalty and meditation

On August 2, Penelakut Nation is organizing a rally at Chemainus, on Vancouver Island.

It also invites its members and residents to participate in several honoring ceremonies on 28 July and 4 August. Non-native people are also invited to know our truths, as they define a nation. Mourning cannot happen overnight. There are a lot of facts to be told and heard.