Sophie Roy will be the next interim director of SPVM

The top management of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) will present to the Montreal Public Security Commission the nomination of Sophie Roy, currently the assistant director of criminal investigations, to take over from Sylvain Caron, who will take over his retirement on April 22.

That’s what Radio Canada learned on Monday night. It is in the plans that have been submitted to the city of Montreal A political source familiar with the matter said.

According to a procedure set out in the Police Act, elected officials in Montreal will have to vote to approve the selection of Sophie Roy as interim director of the Montreal City Police Department SPVM The Ministry of Public Security will then have to certify the result of the vote.

Mrs. Roy will become the first woman in history to hold the presidency Montreal City Police Department SPVM .

Sophie Roy is a woman who has good knowledge of organizing Montreal City Police Department SPVM . It also has strong links with the municipal administration. She is an honest woman, very committed. During her career, she had to run PDQ 39 in North Montreal during the crisis that followed the Villanueva affair. Another source cited.

Prior to reaching senior management under Sylvain Caron, Sophie Roy received a mandate to reform the Department of Home Affairs during Martin Prudhomme’s passage as chief of the Montreal Police.

Also to our knowledge, the process of appointing the next SPVM Director should be completed by the end of Fall 2022.