Canada Daystars

Like the National Day celebrations in Quebec last week, Canada Day celebrations are finding their audience again this year. Here are the top shows that will be shown in the federal capital of Montreal and Quebec City on Friday.

Ottawa

This really is the year of Charlotte Cardin. Expected on the Plains of Abraham Theater during the opening night of the Festival d’été de Québec, the four-award winning Juno and at the center of a sold-out tour of Montreal and Quebec City, the Quebec star will headline the Canada Day Show, live from Plaines-LeBreton Park.

Alongside him we’ll find Quebecers Arian Moffat, Sarami and Cindy Bedard, and Acadian Sabers, as well as Walk the Earth, Sebastian Gaskin, Rhett and Gordeep Pander.

During the TV broadcast on Radio Canada’s platforms, hosted by Isabel Rasicut and Ali Hassan, artists based in five cities across the country will appear (Johnny Reed in Vancouver, William Prince in Yellowknife, Neon Dreams in Halifax, Tinel Arts in Saskatoon, and Samian in Montreal). ).

The afternoon party will be broadcast on ICI RDI and will feature Lisa LeBlanc, Tenille Townes, Chantal Kreviazuk, Sarahmée, DJ Shub, Kellie Loder, Sebastian Gaskin, Tara MacLean, Riit, Boogat and Gurdeep Pandher.

Montreal

In the capital, on the Old Port Theatre, Montrealers have scheduled a show that will bring together Samien, Marc Dupree, Mathieu, Naomi, Joseph Edgar and Annie Villeneuve, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Quebec

Brigitte Puigoli will headline the show in the nation’s capital, which will be presented at the Edwin-Bélanger Bandstand on the Plains of Abraham at 8pm. The singer will be preceded on the boards by drag queens Jojo and Gabry Elle.

A list of all activities planned for Canada Day in Quebec is available at canadadayquebec.ca.

For all the activities planned for the day in Montreal, see canadadaymtl.ca.