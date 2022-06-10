Canada easily overtakes Curaçao

The win came after a week in which the players missed two training sessions and refused to play a friendly match against Panama in Vancouver due to a contract dispute.

But Canada, ranked 38th in FIFA, didn’t have much rust to remove and put pressure on Curaçao since the second minute of play.

Alphonso Davies scored two goals, the first of which was from a penalty kick in the 27th minute, while Stephen Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini scored the needle once each.

It was a quiet night for Canadian goalkeeper Milan Burgan, who did not encounter any shots on target. Eloy Chamber saved five balls for Curaçao.

Canada will continue its run against Honduras on Monday in San Pedro Sula.

The Canadians concluded the match in the 86th minute. Sam Adekugbe sent a pass to Cavallini who redirected the ball into the net. The Vancouver Whitecaps striker entered the match in the 76th minute.

Canada led the match for most of the first half, locking Curaçao on its soil for extended periods. John Herdman’s men outperformed the visitors 15-2 on shots and 5-0 on shots on target.

Davies opened the scoring after Yurian Gary shoved him into the penalty area. The 21-year-old hit the target himself with a low shot into the left corner.

And Davies created the second goal for his team in the evening after a corner kick late in the first half. Rohm saved the ball, but Jonathan David snatched the second leg and found Vitoria’s header to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Davies passed the ball to Ritchie Laria, who returned the favor. And he scored in the 74th minute, scoring his second goal this evening.