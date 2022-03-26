Canada qualifies for women’s world curling qualifiers

PRINCE GEORGE, BC – With the playoff round of the final round of the preliminary round looming, Canada’s Keri Einarson was optimistic about her chances of winning the women’s world curling championship, on Friday.

The 8-5 am victory over Germany made the host nation 8-3 with just one match left. The Canadians then finished the Round Robin high with a ninth victory over the Czech Republic 9-6.

“We’ve shown a lot of determination,” Einarsson said. We had to work hard throughout the preliminary round and keep doing that. But we’re getting better and better.”

The Japanese trio who lost their afternoon game against South Korea due to the team’s COVID-19 cases suddenly completed the final picture with two sessions left.

With two wins on Friday, Canada finished third in the standings with a 9-3 lead.

Switzerland took the lead in the standings thanks to its perfect 12-0 record. South Korea is in second place with a score (9-3). In order, Sweden (9-3), the United States (8-4) and Denmark (7-5) top the top six.

Switzerland and South Korea qualified directly for the semi-finals. Canada will face Denmark in the qualifying round.