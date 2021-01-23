Canadian | No decision to Paul Byron

Corey Berry will replace Joel Jeremiah, he was already known. But will Paul Byron be in office on Saturday night, during the Canox’s third consecutive game against Canucks in Vancouver?

Levranso clouds

Journalism

Claude Julian couldn’t answer it. The Habs coach said the decision will be made after the warm-up period.

Byron was hit one foot by a bullet from a Xia Weber on Thursday and did not participate in Friday’s training.

If he is absent, Julian will use a formation of 11 forwards and 7 defenders. CH doesn’t have enough space to call up another striker from his reserve side and will therefore have to rely on Victor Mitte – the only player with more Canadians this season – to replace Byron.

Julian hinted that Mitte could emerge as the number 12 striker. We’ve done that multiple times in the past. “It’s a possibility if Byron can’t play,” he said.

Thus, the meeting will mark Perry’s entry into the arena, who should take Jeremiah’s place as a winger in a trio with Tyler Toffoli and Gisbury Kotaniemi. Julian softened expectations about his 35-year-old veteran ability.

Portrait of David Boiley, press archives Corey Berry

“We must not forget that this will be his first match,” said the Ontario-Frenchman. Our players have played five times already, and that makes a difference. Corrie participated in the matches within the team. We will watch it. He should have the opportunity to gain the upper hand. We will be patient, but his experience should do us well. “

At Canucks, head coach Travis Green held his press conference at the same time as Claude Julian. For the journalists tied up there, Braden Holtby told he would be the starting goalkeeper. Holtby blocked 31 of 36 shots for Montreal in Canucks’ 6-5 win on Wednesday.

Moreover, defender Tyler Chatfield will miss the call, who has not finished Thursday’s match. It is impossible to know who will replace him. Veteran Alexander Edler missed the last match, but Greene said nothing about him.