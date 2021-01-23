entertainment

Celine Dion, sad to learn of Larry King’s death

January 24, 2021
Tony Vaughn

Celine Dion was sad on Saturday to learn of the death of interviewer Larry King, whom she had met several times on her popular CNN show.

Also read: Legendary host Larry King died

On this set, in 2005, the Quebec singer made a big splash – and the pictures also spread around the world – when she told the host, about Hurricane Katrina wreaking havoc in New Orleans, those famous words: “Take the kayak!” (“Take the kayak!”).

Her way was to call on the authorities to help the afflicted. Many of them have resorted to roofs after breaking a dam.

She also scratched the administration of President George W. Bush for the slow reaction, and not hiding her anger or tears in front of Larry King.

Celine Dion donated $ 1 million to support the victims of New Orleans.

Celine Dion wrote on social media, “I feel very sad to learn of Larry King’s death. He was a true gentleman and he always made us feel like we were talking to a friend for life. There wouldn’t be anyone like him and we will unfortunately miss him. I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. – Celine XX … ”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *