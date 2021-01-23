Celine Dion, sad to learn of Larry King’s death

Celine Dion was sad on Saturday to learn of the death of interviewer Larry King, whom she had met several times on her popular CNN show.

On this set, in 2005, the Quebec singer made a big splash – and the pictures also spread around the world – when she told the host, about Hurricane Katrina wreaking havoc in New Orleans, those famous words: “Take the kayak!” (“Take the kayak!”).

Her way was to call on the authorities to help the afflicted. Many of them have resorted to roofs after breaking a dam.

She also scratched the administration of President George W. Bush for the slow reaction, and not hiding her anger or tears in front of Larry King.

Celine Dion donated $ 1 million to support the victims of New Orleans.

I’m sad when I learn of Larry King’s death, he was a nice guy, and he made us all feel as if we were talking to a friend for life. . My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Celine xx … pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj – Celine Dion (celinedion) January 23, 2021

