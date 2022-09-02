Montreal Canadiens: Leaks on Kirby Dach

A few weeks before the start of the training camp, Kirby Dutch did not agree with the Montreal Canadiens, but the first information leaked Thursday about negotiations between the two camps.

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, one option on the table is a four-year deal with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

As I just mentioned on air with Tweet embed Tweet embedAnd the Tweet embed & I’ve been looking at the Kirby Dach case over the past week and it appears that one option being discussed is a 4-year deal priced at US$3.5 million. You wouldn’t be surprised if this is where this land lands. Eric Engels September 1, 2022

At the end of this Agreement, Dach will not immediately become a Free Agent, but rather a Restricted Free Agent. It was only the following year that it was able to achieve full autonomy.

CH General Manager Kent Hughes acquired the 21-year-old Dach in a business deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 draft, which took place in Montreal. In fact, Hughes traded Alexander Romanov with the New Yorkers in the first round, then traded the Black Hawks for Dash.

The big star was named third overall in the 2019 amateur auction. He is still considered a promising striker, even if his NHL production, 59 points in 152 games, has been disappointing thus far.