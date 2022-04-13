Canadian Screen Awards: Laurence Leboeuf crowned for her role in Transplant

The evening, organized by the Canadian Film and Television Academy, concluded a week of celebrations and award ceremonies dedicated to small and big screen artists.

organ transplant He also won the award Best Drama Series, while Quebec actress Aisha Issa, who plays Dr. John Curtis, won Best Supporting Actress.

It should also be noted that the actor Hamza Haq, who plays the character of Dr. Bashir crush Hamid, won Best Leading Actor.

On the humorous side, the series somewhat It was a huge favourite, with 13 Canadian Screen Award nominations. It also won the award for best series.

Scarborough Won the award for best film

On the part of the film, the dramatic film Scarborough Featured in the categories of Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actor (Liam Diaz).

The action, which has already won five awards during the evening before the Canadian Screen Awards on Friday, finishes the race with eight awards.

The feature film, shot in documentary style, follows the lives of three children from a remote Toronto neighborhood who face many challenges due to their social and economic status.

Scarborough So beat the finish line drunk birds And twelve nights For Best Film, as well as Philippe Gregoire and his feature film Engine noise In the Best Achievement category.

Playing the character Neska in the Aboriginal thriller night thieves (Night Raiders), who already has five awards under her belt, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers was crowned Best Leading Actress.

The latter also won an award in a completely different category: her work The meaning of sympathy It won the Ted Rogers Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Cups to celebrate change

The Sunday evening gala was marked by the presentation of honorary awards.

Host Kayla Gray, journalist Amanda Paris and content editor Kathleen Newman Bremang win the new Changemaker Award.

This award is given to someone who draws people’s attention to systemic racism, and promotes equality and inclusion in Canadian media.

For the Canadian Screen Awards to give us this honor, I think that means they are also committed to working more Toronto-born Kathleen Newman Brimang, associate director of the Unbothered community, told Refinery29 online for black women, days before the party.