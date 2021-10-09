Capitals lose services Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals lost star striker Alexander Ovechkin in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at the Capital One Arena.

Number 8 had a physical exam from Travis Konechny after playing just 2:19. He struggled to get up and rushed into the locker room with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Then the intensity of the match became noticeable in the remainder of its duration. There were several quarrels, in addition to the outbreak of two fights. Veteran TJ O’Shea threw the gloves first at Garrett Wilson in the second period, after the latter made a double check in the numbers for Michelle Kempney, who hit the board.

In the 1920s, Nicholas Obe-Kobel, a Quebec player from the Flyers, danced with Nick Jensen during a heavy fight.

On the offensive side of the match, another Quebec player, Anthony Mantha, scored the decisive goal for the capitals. He took advantage of a great discount on Climb to hook the needle early in the third post.

Cam Atkinson from Flyers also made a splash with its new colours. Coming from the other side, he fired a very accurate shot to defeat Ilya Samsonov. The forward-acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason played some luck. His shot hit defender Dmitriy Orlov’s stick before arching to end up behind goalkeeper Martin Jones.

The blues dominate in the house

In St. Louis, the Blues were superior in every way to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who defeated 7-3.

The visitors’ attack was limited to only 20 shots, of which Jordan Bennington blocked 17. The goalkeeper received a serious helping hand from his attacking and seven different Blues scorers.

James Neal, who enjoys a pro try, stood out once again by scoring his fourth net on the prep calendar. Participate in a batch of six unanswered goals for the Blues in their first engagements.

David Peron and Vladimir Tarasenko scored a notable goal, but defender Robert Portozzo was the most productive with the three points.

Emil Bimström got a brace at the Ohio side.

