Val-de-Marne: Vincennes creates a “Dys Fund” for its media library

Posted on Oct 9, 2021 10:32 AM

From October 9, 2021, new special books will be available for consultation at the Coeur de ville media library in Vincennes (Val-de-Marne). The municipality has developed, with the support of National Book Center , a “Dys Fund” composed of works aimed at children and young adults with certain cognitive disorders, such as dyslexia, dyslexia, or even dyslexia. For those affected, this leads to learning difficulties, not only in schools but also in adulthood.

Join the media library’s collection of more than 170 books adapted for children with dyslexia or related to these neurodevelopmental disorders. It will be supplemented by the imminent arrival of e-readers with a font adapted to people with dyslexia and the possibility of speech synthesis. Digital resources in partnership with the Eureka and Eole platforms will also be available.

The box was developed with speech therapists

In a city press release, Annick Voissen, MP for Culture and Municipal Council Member Responsible for Disability, Pierre Chardon, noted: “The creation of this DYS Fund is the tangible outcome of both a community and cultural project… which is fully in line with our actions to enhance the inclusion of audiences and responds to an increasingly important topic of concern in schools.The press release specifies that the fund has been developed with speech therapists city ​​and that the DYS referenced librarians can assist and guide visitors in their research.

This “DYS Fund” was launched on the occasion of the 15th National Day of Dys, organized by the French Federation of DYS on Saturday 9th October. This year it focuses on the specific needs of Dys. Workshops and conferences are organized on this occasion at the Paris Ynov Campus, in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine). The city of Vincennes will also participate in this day with activities and awareness shows for children.

The French Federation of Dys states on its website that 7 million French people suffer from a certain cognitive disorder. Even if you specify that there is no “reliable study that has given a figure for DYS disorders in France”. This disorder has been recognized as a disability since the February 11, 2005 law.