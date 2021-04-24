CH leaves the flames alive

“I don’t think Flames saw our team play the way we could. That’s what we’re going to bring tonight.”

Dominic Ducharme made the prediction after morning training at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Ducharme had hoped his team would build on the momentum of their final match against the Oilers in Edmonton. But it was only one victory. A winning streak is never as big as the streak!

The flame was not discovered in the end. They saw the same face of Al Kindy, the face of a team unable to deliver a consistent performance.

Away from the intensity of Wednesday night against the gang at Connor McDavid, the Habs faltered 4-2 against Flames.

In the letters of the last few days, we’ve called for a playoff hockey game at Camp Canadians. This was not the case in this first match in a series of three against Daryl Suter’s team.

“Consistency is trying to play the same way every night. But you won’t win every match, moody goalkeeper Jake Allen. We have to have the same attitude in every one of our meetings. We have to do it individually, but also collectively. We have to find.” Way to do that. “

Timid attack

Offensively, the Canadian chose to delay the ghost costume by only 19 rounds in the direction of Jacob Markstrom. Tyler Toffoli, who missed Flames’ opening goal, finished the match with five shots. He single-handedly took a little over 20% of his team’s shots. Toffoli also scored his 23rd goal this season, thanks to Markstrom’s generosity.

Nick Suzuki had a disappointing match. Same for Eric Stahl. Ditto for Bin Shiarot and Chia Weber duo. Same for Paul Byron and Artury Licon. There were a lot of players in the disappointment camp.

Despite losing to his record, Jake Allen was the best player on his team with 27 balls.

On the Flames side, strikers Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist) and Dillon Dube (1 goal) managed to electrocute their rivals throughout the evening.

Shawn Monahan scored the winning goal with a superb pass from Johnny Godrow, but it was the actors in the Shadow of Flames who particularly destabilized the Hab.

Derek Ryan, Center for Line Four, also spent a significant amount of time in opposition territory.

____________________________

The third period

19:52 – But! Elias Lindholm turns the sign in an empty window.

05:58 – But! Sean Monahan completed a brilliant pass from Johnny Godrow into the hole.

12 o’clock The start of the third clash.

The second period

01:03 Michael Stone is fired for being rude to Paul Byron.

12 o’clock Beginning of the second trimester.

The first period

19:24 – but! Andrew Mangiapane tied in the power game by perfectly deflecting Noah Hanifin’s shot.

18:43 – Chia Weber chastises Elias Lindholm.

18:24 – but! Joel Jeremiah shoots his wrist from the showdown, which Philip Danault won.

13:19 – but! Tyler Toffoli equalized by hitting Jacob Markstrom with a seemingly innocuous wrist bullet.

06:06 – but! Dillon Dubey completed a superb pass from Andrew Mangiapan to give the Flamees a 1-0 lead.

12 o’clock – The beginning of the meeting.