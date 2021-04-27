Returning to the NHL? Patrick Roy enlists the services of an agent Fences | Sports the sun

The former goalkeeper and his new agent gave the same speech on Monday. A native of Montreal and now living in Toronto, Glasberg didn’t think he would have to practice his French much during the day.

I didn’t expect it to get a lot of talk. I wrote my ‘tweet’ in general, without a second thought, and just saying that Patrick was a great candidate. Above all, I didn’t want to impose this on Canadian and Jeff Molson, nor disrespect Mark Bergevin I know the club is going through tough times, but the timing of the announcement was just a coincidence. “I don’t dare imagine what it would have been if I had done that Tuesday morning in the event that I lost to Calgary on Monday.”

He’s convinced Roy has all the traits and the reputation to return to the NHL, whether he’s behind the seat or on the second floor.

“All I want to do with Patrick is to remember that he is here, that we will listen. He has done a lot for hockey, as a player and coach and GM, I think he would be a good candidate anywhere in the NHL and that is why we cooperated. If he didn’t have a post by 1he is July, he will be back with Remparts, where he is very happy. “

But the number 33 continued to fly over the Bale Center, where the fate of General Manager Mark Bergevin and that of Ducharme could become an issue depending on the team’s performance at the end of the regular season.

When Claude Julian was fired in February, Roy indicated that he would be prepared to listen if called in to provide him with the position that had been finally granted to Ducharme on an interim basis.

Patrick Roy led the Remparts for a three-year period after a two-season hiatus after leaving Colorado Avalanche in the summer of 2016 at the end of the third year of his four-year contract there.

On top of the Avalanche, he won the Jack Adams Cup in his first season in 2013-2014, which was awarded to the preeminent coach of the NHL. He maintained a record of 130 wins, 92 losses and 24 losses in overtime / penalties in 246 matches with Avalanche.

Roy has also had discussions over the past few years leading Canadians and senators in Ottawa and even Washington Capitals, but those discussions did not lead to a nomination.

2006 Memorial Cup winner, showed a cumulative record of 419 wins in 708 matches behind the bench for the Red Devils. At the dawn of the first playoff match between Remparts and Drummondville Voltigeurs, on Tuesday, he took first place among the active coaches of QMJHL for the number of playoffs (20, tied with Yannick Jean, from Saguenéens), 10 series won (tied with Serge Bossoli, from Océanic), 107 matches and 56 wins were booked in the series.

We can speculate as much as we want, but there is nothing on the table. Roy, who remains focused on his budding team despite the surrounding noise, added, “I’m living in the present, and he’s getting ready to play against Voltigeurs.”