Indonesia confirms the sinking of a missing submarine

(Bali) The Indonesian Navy confirmed on Saturday that the submarine lost off the island of Bali with 53 men on board “sank”, leaving little hope for the survival of the crew whose oxygen reserves will be depleted.

And the Navy found at sea on many submarine wrecks that we have not heard about since Wednesday, some of them came from inside the submarine, indicating damage that cannot be repaired.

Hundreds of soldiers and twenty boats are mobilized to locate the forty-year-old submersible of German construction.

The Navy estimated at about 72 hours the maximum oxygen reserves available to crew members in the event of a power outage, and that deadline was exceeded early Saturday morning, making their survival unlikely.

Based on what we think it comes from KRI NanggalaWe have changed the submarine status from “hidden” to “sunken”, said Yudo Margono, spokesman for the Indonesian Navy.

Objects from submersible

He said that the debris found “cannot exit the submarine without external pressure or without damaging the torpedo launcher system.”

The Navy recovered several items including a piece of torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine scope.

I also found a prayer rug used by Muslims.

The submarine, one of five submarines available to the Indonesian Navy, took place early Wednesday during the planned military exercises north of Bali. Contact with the submarine was lost soon after.

Photo M Royal Hidayat / Antara Photo, via Reuters The 402- OMEGA – 200mg / 100ml MG

Military authorities estimate that the submarine may have sunk at a depth of 700 meters, which is much greater than the depth for which it was designed.

They did not provide an explanation of what had happened or why he had more passengers than the planned quarantine.

The discovery of an oil slick in the area where he dived raised concerns that the tank might rupture, or even break up, the submarine said, according to experts.

This fuel slick is a “bad sign,” recalled retired French Vice Admiral Jean-Louis Vichot, former commander of the nuclear missile submarine (SNLE).

This diesel is in bunkers, inside and out. “If the structure is cracked, the tanks will be broken, and the diesel will rise to the surface,” he told France Press.

This type of submarine is designed to withstand pressure up to 300 or 400 meters. According to this expert, its shell is more likely to fracture if it comes under stronger pressure.

The Navy claimed that the submarine, which was delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was in good condition for service.

Reinforcements from abroad

The Southeast Asian archipelago does not have its submarine rescue capabilities and has summoned foreign naval forces.

The United States has sent airborne forces while two Australian Navy ships have arrived in the area.

Reinforcements from India and Malaysia as well as a Singaporean ship specializing in submarine rescue MV Swift Rescue, Is also expected.

Indonesia has never before experienced serious accidents related to its submarines, but many other countries have experienced fatal accidents.

In 2000, the submarine powered by nuclear power KurskThe main ship of the Russian Northern Fleet sank during maneuvers in the Barents Sea (northwestern Russia), killing 118 crew members.

In 2017, the Argentine submarine San Juan, With 44 sailors on board, disappeared 400 km off the coast.