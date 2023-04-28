How to Check Your Keg Gift Card Balance: A Comprehensive Guide

A Keg gift card is a perfect present for the steak and seafood lover in your life. With this card, your friends or family can indulge in a delicious meal at any Keg Steakhouse + Bar location. However, as the gift card recipient, it’s essential to know the remaining balance to avoid any embarrassing situations when it’s time to pay the bill. In this comprehensive guide, we will discuss different methods to check your Keg gift card balance, so you’re always prepared for a scrumptious night out.

Check Your Keg Gift Card Balance

One of the most convenient ways to check your Keg gift card balance is by visiting the official website. Follow these simple steps to get the information you need:

Go to The Keg’s website at www.kegsteakhouse.com. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Gift Cards” link under the “Gifts & More” section. Once on the Gift Cards page, click on the “Check Your Balance” button. You’ll be redirected to a new page where you’ll need to enter your gift card number and PIN. You can find these numbers on the back of your gift card. Click the “Check Balance” button after entering the required information. Your remaining balance will be displayed on the screen.

Remember to keep your gift card number and PIN safe, as you’ll need them for future balance checks.

Method 2: Check Your Balance Over the Phone

If you prefer to check your Keg gift card balance via phone, follow these instructions:

Locate the customer service number on the back of your gift card. If you can’t find it, the general number for The Keg’s gift card support is 1-800-265-1975. Dial the number and follow the automated prompts. When prompted, enter your gift card number and PIN. The automated system will provide you with your current gift card balance.

Be prepared to jot down the balance and the date of the call for future reference.

Method 3: Check Your Balance at a Keg Location

If you’re already at a Keg Steakhouse + Bar, you can ask a staff member to check your gift card balance for you. Follow these steps:

Bring your gift card with you when you visit The Keg. Speak to a server, host, or manager and request a balance check for your gift card. Provide your gift card to the staff member, who will verify the balance using The Keg’s internal system. The staff member will return your card and inform you of the remaining balance.

Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance, as the staff at The Keg is more than happy to help.

Method 4: Check Your Balance on the Mobile App

For added convenience, you can also check your Keg gift card balance using their mobile app. Follow these steps:

Download The Keg Steakhouse + Bar app on your iOS or Android device. Open the app and sign in to your account or create a new one if you haven’t already. Tap on the “Gift Cards” option in the app’s main menu. Select “Check Balance” and enter your gift card number and PIN. Your remaining balance will be displayed on the screen.

With the mobile app, you can also keep track of multiple gift cards and monitor their balances in one place.

Conclusion

With the various methods available to check your Keg gift card balance, you’ll never be caught off guard when it’s time to settle the bill.