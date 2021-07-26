Not to be missed tonight at the Tokyo Olympics

Qualifications continue for many other athletes such as basketball, rugby, beach volleyball, water polo and hockey.

Men’s individual triathlon

Two Canadians, Manitobane Tyler Mislawchuck and British Columbian Matthew Sharpe, were among the 50 or so participants in the first Olympic triathlon at Ubaidah Naval Base. They must swim 1.5 km, bike 40 km, and run 10 km.

Mislawchuk finished 15th at the Rio Games, where Sharp will make his Olympic debut.

The search for medals continues in the pool

Swimming activities continue for the third day in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Getty Images / David Ramos

Canada will have other chances to win medals in the pool. Maggie McNeill secured a place in the 100m butterfly final. Young Summer McIntosh will run in the 400m freestyle final, where the men’s 4x100m team will try to excel as the Canadians did yesterday with the silver medal.

In fencing, many Canadians will be at work in saber (women) and singles (men) events.

In the second round of women’s tennis, Leila Annie Fernandez will meet Czech B Krijkova. The young Canadian made a good start to the tournament by defeating world number 46 racket racket Diana Yastremska.

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana Paredes won their first match on Saturday against the Dutch. Photo: AFP/Angela Weiss

In beach volleyball, the preliminary round continues at Shiokazi Park: Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parides will face German duo Julia Sodi and Karla Burger.

team sports

Canadian rugby team Sevens, with co-pilot Nathan Hirayama, brigade holder at the start of the Games, kick off their Olympic championship versus Great Britain, which won the silver medal at the Rio Games. These teams have never faced each other before at the Worlds or the Olympics.

These two nations will face each other in a field hockey match.

In the softball game, the Japanese team, which beat Canada 1-0 in extra time yesterday, will face the United States.