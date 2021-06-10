Choral singing, a passion for a Sherbrooke resident

Something fundamental to me as an artist and musician is connecting with the audience that is in the same room as me. says passionately Robert Ingari, composer and professor at the University of Sherbrooke’s School of Music.

The summer choral school has been canceled in 2020, for the first time in twenty years, due to the pandemic. Already taking place this summer, face to face, it will take place at the University of Sherbrooke’s main campus, from June 26 to July 3.

It will conclude with the Gala concert on July 3 at 7:00 pm, entitled Back to the lightWhere the audience listens to works whose texts address hope and radiance.

It’s a week where we think of nothing but singing in the choir. (…) I always look forward to starting summer school because it is a time when we forget our lives for a week. Forget our stress. It really is a very precious moment Quote from:Robert Ingari, Professor of the UdeS School of Music

Fifteen choral directors will be in training for a master’s degree in choral management this week, as well as thirteen experienced instrumentalists from several regions in Quebec. A very intense and stimulating week for the teacher.