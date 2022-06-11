Climate may cause sriracha shortage

Hot sauce lovers beware: a shortage of pepper is forcing the company that makes Sriracha sauce to freeze production for the summer, which could lead grocery stores to run out of stocks.

Huy Fong Foods, which makes sriracha, sambal oleic and garlic chili sauces, has to suspend production and sales due to an acute shortage of chili, the British Daily reported. Watchman.

The company warns that the Asian hot sauces section may be empty for a few months.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are unprecedented shortages of our products,” she said. “[Cette situation] It is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we cannot manufacture any of our products.”

Huy Fong Foods places the blame squarely on the weather conditions affecting California, New Mexico and Mexico, where the chili comes from. The company says California’s historic drought and high temperatures will also affect crop quality.

“We are still working to resolve this issue which was caused by several escalating events including the unexpected loss of our spring chili crop. We look forward to a successful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time,” Huy Fong Foods wrote in a letter Email to clients.

In the face of the news, backlash escalated on Twitter, with one user even claiming it was “the first sign of the end of the world.”

the first sign of the end of the world; Siracha stopped due to lack of pepper. My heart will not go on. – Isabella’s modern bird (_alienbride) June 9, 2022

Others have already started stocking up on sauce bottles. One fan tweeted: “This is what the fear of a Sriracha shortage looks like.”

Another user wrote: “I’m immediately going to the grocery store to stock up on Sriracha after this tweet.”