Justin Bieber announces that he is paralyzed in half

And the famous singer explained, in a video clip that he posted on his Instagram account, that he no longer controls half of his face.

“As you can probably see on my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome,” he said in the introduction to his video.

This syndrome occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. Then the nervous system is affected, which can lead, as in the case of Bieber, to paralysis of part of the face. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss. “As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril is not moving. I have complete paralysis on this side,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the singer canceled two appointments in Toronto that were scheduled to take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, angering some fans. “For those who are frustrated with my upcoming shows being cancelled, I’m not in a physical condition to do them,” he explained.

“It’s very dangerous as you can see,” the star warned, but wanted to be reassured that he was doing “all the exercises to regain control of his face.”

“My body is telling me to slow down,” he added.

Justin Bieber has not given any indication that his tour will resume.

He later published in a story that it was becoming more and more difficult for him to eat, and asked his subscribers to pray for him.

Thousands of messages of support poured into social media, including on Twitter, but some conspirators suggested his paralysis might be related to the vaccine. “Justin Bieber is canceling his concerts. He is very ill. His face is paralyzed…looks like he has a vaccine,” one user tweeted.

“Following his buddy, Justin Bieber in turn is seriously ill and forced to boycott his tour. He was vaccinated three times, and asked his fans to have full vaccination schedules to attend his concerts,” another wrote.

This is not the first time the singer has suffered from a serious illness and he has shared it with his community. In January 2020, Justin Bieber announced that he had Lyme disease, a bacterial infection generally transmitted by ticks, and also indicated that he had chronic mononucleosis.