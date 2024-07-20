Summary of Humanity on the Moon

How far does science go? To the moon with the project” Haram on the moon » From NASA. In 2027, the Artemis mission will send a time capsule to the moon, containing 24 ruby ​​discs, containing a summary of all the knowledge and wisdom of humanity, dedicated to future generations. Rebroadcast of the column as of April 13, 2024.

This is not science fiction: 24 laser-engraved sapphire discs containing the essentials of human knowledge and achievement will be placed in a capsule, a small metal container, on the Moon, by a lunar lander from NASA’s Artemis mission in 2027, for use by future generations. Haram on the moon The first version, or more precisely 2.0 of golden recordsThese golden discs were imagined by an astrophysicist in the 1970s. Carl Sagansupposedly decoded by a possible extraterrestrial intelligence, which was launched by the Pioneer and then Voyager probes and is now floating in interstellar space. Except this time, the sapphire discs Haram on the moon It is addressed to future generations, to our descendants who will thus have access to eternity or almost to a compendium of knowledge, a snapshot of our humanity.

A not so crazy idea, it came to the mind of the passionate French engineer Benoit Faivelle, very inspired by Carl Sagan, who managed to surround himself with eminent scientists and artists who were also passionate, to convince UNESCO and especially NASA to embark on this adventure that I would say, ” What we are, what we know and what we do “For future generations,” explains Benoit Faivelle.

Archaeology in the future

But how can we read this data in the distant future? This is actually the main challenge for Haram on the moon : How to prepare archaeology for the future? What remains of the past are above all stones, monuments and writings, and every gram sent into space is precious. Nor would it have been possible to send terabytes of texts and images on USB keys or hard drives that would be impossible to decipher in a few years without digital media. Hence the idea of ​​engraving at the microscopic and even nanometer scale, thus visible to the naked eye and readable with a microscope, sapphire discs, a material super-resistant to everything (even radiation) covered with titanium and resin on which tiny pixels are placed. Engraved by laser.

In total, more than 100 billion 2-bit pixels will be engraved on the analog and binary disks, and thus in black and white for text and graphic images, which statistically gives 24 disks: 1 pixel for every human being who has ever lived on this disk. Planet. What a dream.

Knowledge of the world’s cultural and artistic heritage

The first five discs already recorded are titled Space, Water, Matter, Life and Time, a sacred program covering all the knowledge, scientific data and discoveries on these fundamental subjects. Four other discs contain all the human genomes with a guide explaining the sequence of the human genome. The remaining discs must be filled with data from our global cultural and artistic heritage. All of this must not exceed 1.4 kg, which is the maximum weight that NASA has allocated for these 24 discs that will be loaded into the rocket and placed on the Moon with the Artemis mission in 2027.

To learn more, you can visit the website. Haram on the moon Summary of humanity on the moon or how do we leave a mark of our present and past on Earth for future generations?