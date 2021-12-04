CNN Fires host Chris Cuomo

CNN announced, on Sunday, the dismissal of journalist and star Chris Cuomo. He was arrested earlier this week for assisting his brother, former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, on the sexual assault charges brought against him this fall.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that has come to light regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense. We have engaged a reputable law firm to conduct this evaluation, and have concluded their duties, in effect,” CNN said in an official statement. effect immediately.”

The American channel CNN announced, on Tuesday evening, the marginalization of its presenter and star journalist Chris Cuomo for advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released documents produced as a result of an investigation, which revealed that Chris Cuomo was working as his brother’s unpaid assistant.

These documents […] It raises serious questions “and reveals a level of involvement in helping his brother that is more important than we were aware of,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday night.

After being accused of harassment and assault for months by former government employees, the 63-year-old governor finally resigned on August 11, a week after a damning investigative report was published.

Andrew Cuomo was indicted at the end of October for sexually assaulting a former collaborator in December 2020 and could face criminal prosecution. His first court appearance in the state capital, Albany, scheduled for November 17, has been postponed until early January.

