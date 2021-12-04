Fortnite chapter 3 map, new map in season 1 – Breakflip

Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally here, and once the black hole is over, it will be possible to discover the game’s new map.

After 8 seasons, chapter 2 of It is an electronic game Leaves his place in Chapter 3! At the moment it is not yet available, we will have to wait for the end of the black hole to discover all the new features offered, including the game map that must be completely modified.

In fact, with each new chapter, the map is completely changed, allowing the game to always be renewed with many new cities to discover. For this chapter 3, The map hasn’t been revealed yet, but it can be discovered little by little FlipTheIsland website, sharing with #FortniteFlipped.

Which map is in Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite?

currently, We don’t know what the chapter 3 map looks like from Fortnite. We will have to wait for the end of the “black hole”. A glimpse has been shed, however, since the island of Fortnite simply flipped over. We were able to spot a first area on the map that looks like a desert area.



Fortnite Island turned around and we were able to discover the other side of the map

However, we know that this map must be completely new, as this is generally the case when we change class. Some cities may be the same, but the majority have to change completely. It will then be possible to visit new points of interest, be it notable places or locations!

We’ll update this article when we know what the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map looks like, with a visual of this map.

