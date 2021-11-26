Coffield’s fault? Sports value added tax

After a monotonous start to the campaign, Cole Caufield scored his first goal of the campaign against the Washington Capitals in a 6-3 loss on Wednesday night.

CH’s promising hope addressed the media in a satisfied tone, surprising more than one.

“I love Cole Caufield. I even think he should stay in Montreal. On the other hand, to be happy on the podium in a press conference despite a defeat, it doesn’t pass. In hockey, when you lose, you don’t have the right to be happy. This is a deficiency Leadership and experience,” explained Philip Boucher, while attending the show. GC.

Press point from Cole Cafield –

What should Dominique Ducharme do?

Pilot Bleu-Blanc-Rouge is receiving increasing criticism. Is the situation irreparable? What is the next step for Montreal?

“He comes with a job in Montreal to be criticized when you don’t win. Be it owner, general manager, coach or players, the former defender who has played 748 games at the Pittman Circuit, added,

“I would have liked to see the Montreal Canadiens hire an experienced trainer to support Ducharme. The Hab does not have an extension Leadership Essential to support a coach like Dominic who is on his first steps in the NHL,” he said.

unforgettable match

November 24, 2006 will undoubtedly remain a special date for Boucher and his family. At the time, the Dallas Stars competed with the Los Angeles Kings for the win. The stars It scored a 5-3 win, but more than that, the Quebec defender scored three goals in a match that was far more valuable than the two simple points in the overall standings…

“The day before, I learned that I had to urgently return to Quebec to see my sick parents. The doctor called us to tell us that if we wanted to see him alive, that is the case now.”

“Monday Fitness Trainer Dave Tibbett looked me in the eye when I got to the arena and told me I didn’t have to play. I really need it. You managed to get the puck of a hat-trick to my dad. Affected admit.

Many big names have developed within this Texas formation. These include Mike Ribeiro, Sergey Zubov, Mike Modano, Brendan Morrow, and Eric Lindros, to name a few.

“We had a great hockey machine. Honestly, I won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the best team on paper I played with is the stars.”

