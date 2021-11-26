Galaxy Tab S7 FE: €100 discount on a Samsung tablet not to be missed!

In the online store Samsung, The wave Galaxy Tab S7 FE benefits from a €100 drop. Usually at $599, you can get the device for under $500 for a few days.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is on sale until November 28, 2021. This touch screen tablet has a 12.4-inch screen with various technologies that provide you with a high-quality cinematic experience. Thanks to AKG compatible speakers Dolby Atmos, immersion is also good. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has the processor snapdragon 750 grams which guarantees strength and speed as you consume flow and games. Your files are always close at hand thanks to the 64GB or 128GB internal storage, and you can get more than 1TB of storage if you use a microSD card. This machine is equipped with a long battery Duration 10,090 mAh that gives you up to 15 hours ofAutonomy. With fast charging 45 watts, you can refuel in just a few minutes. In the Samsung store, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE benefits from a discount of 100 euros which is combined with other good deals.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G drops below 500 euros in the Samsung store

From November 19 to 28, 2021, get an instant €100 discount on any purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (all models, all colours), allowing you to buy it in promotion at €499 instead of €599. On a store Banner official, you also benefit from €100 to get your old device back. Benefits accrue on Samsung.com if you purchase this product. By ordering a touch tablet during a periodeligibility – eligibility, you can spend 50 euros on google browser Play Store with GPLAY code. Also, 5% of Samsung Rewards points will be returned to you by ordering this touchpad. This box contains your touchpad, but it also contains a compatible S-Pen. With its low latency and smooth tip, the included S Pen delivers a natural writing experience. When finished, it hangs magnetically to the side for easy portability.

