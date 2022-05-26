The most talented in history?

Is Conor McDavid the most talented player in hockey history? Many media outlets are asking the question these days.

Captain Edmonton Oilers has taken his game to a level never seen since the start of the playoffs.

For those who watched Jordi Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, and Mario Lemieux play, the comparisons are either premature or completely off-putting.

Their objections are understandable. These great players have set records that may never be broken.

Gretsky had 2,857 points in an era when he scored a lot in the National League.

His record may not be reduced. Not only because it seems so farfetched, but mostly because hockey isn’t played the same way anymore.

modern day athlete

The game is more systematic these days. Everything is deeply analyzed. Goalkeepers are superior and more athletic.

Everything happens at lightning speed and this is where McDavid comes into the picture. His great speed gives him a head start over everyone else.

McDavid is a 21-year-old athleteAnd Century is the kind that can push the boundaries of his sport.

They are found in all disciplines.

In football, Tom Brady led his teams to seven Super Bowl titles.

In football, Lionel Messi is considered the greatest player in the history of his sport.

Former sprinter Usain Bolt holds several world records.

Also in women

The same phenomenon is observed in women. Serena Williams revolutionized women’s tennis.

Skier Lindsay Vonn has won 82 World Cup events, a record for women.

Brazilian Marta has been nicknamed the female soccer player Pele, a nickname that the great Pele himself endorsed.

Gymnast Simone Biles has a total of seven Olympic medals and 25 world championship wins.

Closer to home, Mary Philip Boleyn has been identified as the female counterpart to Sidney Crosby.

Recognized by peers

In his first six seasons in the NHL, McDavid held four scoring championships.

The Players Association has voted him the most valuable player on their team three times.

For the first time since its inception, Edmonton Oilers are competing for the Stanley Cup. They only need one win to reach the four squares.

This will be the first since 2006 when they lost in seven matches to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Grand Final.

More homogeneous team

McDavid is on a mission.

He wants to show that he can lead his team to great honors.

We also see a formation that no longer depends solely on its leader and Leon Drysittel.

Evan Bouchard and Nurse Darnell became mainstays in the defence. Duncan Keith is giving the defensive team a watershed experience they haven’t had in the past.

Tyson Barry is another person who does quite well.

General Manager Ken Holland was fortunate to add Zach Hyman and Evander Kane to his attacking squad.

If Mike Smith doesn’t allow himself to frustrate beach balls, like the ones he let go through on Tuesday night, the Oilers could continue their run for quite some time now.

great mario

When you think about it, the Oilers might have the best chance of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

McDavid is arguably the best player in the world.

Whether he is the most talented of all time, everyone has his own opinion.

In my opinion, this title still belongs to Mario Lemio. But it is not said that MacDavid could never make me change my mind.