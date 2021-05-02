COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,006 new cases and 9 new deaths

1,006 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths have been added to the counties’ tally; Quebec reported 4 fewer hospital admissions.
Status in Quebec as of May 2, 2021
– 351,880 injured (+1006)
– 10942 deaths (+9)
– 574 people were hospitalized (-4)
– 157 people in intensive care (-2)
Total direct debts amounted to 34,405, for a total of 8,703,001
50,555 vaccine doses were given yesterday, for a total of 3,218,214
Variants
Quebec has 3,963 case variants, according to figures from INSPQ.
The variable positivity rate is 83.5% in the county.
Status report by region
Bas-Saint-Laurent: 3071 (+26)
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 10307 (+47)
Capitale-Nationale: 31334 (+87)
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 14256 (+32)
Estrie: 13338 (+40)
Montreal: (+277) 125881
Outaouais: 11382 (+45)
Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 1098 (-)
North Shore: 523 (+2)
Nord de Quebec: 94 (-)
Gaspésie – les-de-la-Madeleine: 1838 (+5)
Chaudière-Appalaches: 16955 (+117)
Laval: 29855 (+83)
Lanaudière: 23113 (+35)
Laurentides: 19827 (+59)
Montérégie: 48477 (+155)
Nunavik: 47 (-)
Teres Chris De La By James: 119 (-)
Outside Quebec: 361 (-)
The area to be identified: 3 (-)
Total: 351,880 confirmed cases
Report deaths by region
Bas Saint Laurent: 37
Saguenay – Lac Saint Jean: 266
Capitale-Nationale: 1088
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 509
Istry: 333
Montreal: 4681
Ottawa: 197
Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
North Shore: 3
Northern Quebec: 0
Gaspee – Magdalene Islands: 45
Chaudière-Appalaches: 325
Laval: 901
Lanodiere: 510
Laurentides: 497
Montreal: 1538
Nunavik: 0
Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 3
Outside Quebec: 0
The area to be identified: 0
Total: 10,942 deaths