COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,006 new cases and 9 new deaths

May 2, 2021
Maria Gill

1,006 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths have been added to the counties’ tally; Quebec reported 4 fewer hospital admissions.

Status in Quebec as of May 2, 2021

– 351,880 injured (+1006)

– 10942 deaths (+9)

– 574 people were hospitalized (-4)

– 157 people in intensive care (-2)

Total direct debts amounted to 34,405, for a total of 8,703,001

50,555 vaccine doses were given yesterday, for a total of 3,218,214

Variants

Quebec has 3,963 case variants, according to figures from INSPQ.

The variable positivity rate is 83.5% in the county.

Status report by region

Bas-Saint-Laurent: 3071 (+26)

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 10307 (+47)

Capitale-Nationale: 31334 (+87)

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 14256 (+32)

Estrie: 13338 (+40)

Montreal: (+277) 125881

Outaouais: 11382 (+45)

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 1098 (-)

North Shore: 523 (+2)

Nord de Quebec: 94 (-)

Gaspésie – les-de-la-Madeleine: 1838 (+5)

Chaudière-Appalaches: 16955 (+117)

Laval: 29855 (+83)

Lanaudière: 23113 (+35)

Laurentides: 19827 (+59)

Montérégie: 48477 (+155)

Nunavik: 47 (-)

Teres Chris De La By James: 119 (-)

Outside Quebec: 361 (-)

The area to be identified: 3 (-)

Total: 351,880 confirmed cases

Report deaths by region

Bas Saint Laurent: 37

Saguenay – Lac Saint Jean: 266

Capitale-Nationale: 1088

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 509

Istry: 333

Montreal: 4681

Ottawa: 197

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9

North Shore: 3

Northern Quebec: 0

Gaspee – Magdalene Islands: 45

Chaudière-Appalaches: 325

Laval: 901

Lanodiere: 510

Laurentides: 497

Montreal: 1538

Nunavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 3

Outside Quebec: 0

The area to be identified: 0

Total: 10,942 deaths

