The cartoon brings life to the stories of the elders of the Enoch Kri nation

Enoch Cree Elders Bob Cardinal, Beatrice Morin and Garry Morin share their YouTube channel stories Enoch movable.

The capsules, which are approximately one or two minutes long, provide entertainment and education for both indigenous and non-indigenous communities.

They tell tales of berry picking, fishing or hunting, with explanations written in English and Cree.

Henry Andrade approached a year ago to explain these tales, and he always liked to hear elders remember their pasts. You can see everything that they describe to your imagination.

You just have to close your eyes , Confirms.

It premiered in October for the Enoch community in the Ciné-Parc formula for an audience of 50 vehicles.

It was emotional Henry Andrade recalls. It was wonderful to see the joy of the adults and children.

One way to reclaim our culture

Etienne Mostos Lafferty, Indigenous education counselor and mentor, has joined the initiative to create a video-based resource for educators.

The project is a great way to teach young people the history and culture of Cree Nation, as well as its language, she says.

Cartoons can also cover many topics left in the blind spot of the education system, says Etina Mostos Lafferty.

I hope this is a way to restore language, a way to restore culture, a way to participate in the ways of life and to be original and a way to connect with the elders and their very amazing stories. as you say.

She wants to continue talking to community members to create a final educational document for each capsule by fall for teachers.

With information from Kashmal Fida